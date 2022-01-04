New Sheffield mini-market given go-ahead as owner strikes deal with rival shop owner

Karzan Mohammed Ismaeel applied to licence a small community based mini-market and grocery store with an off-licence at Nali Express on 132 Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne.

Hitesh Bokhiriya, director of the nearby Londis, objected to the plans claiming it was “unnecessary and unhealthy competition” and too much availability to buy alcohol could harm the community.

In his objection letter he said: “Following the pandemic, it has been extremely difficult for small businesses to survive and with the increase in cost of wages, rates, light and heat, driver shortage resulting in stock unavailability, the business will suffer even more by having unnecessary and unhealthy competition in the area.”

A new mini-market was granted licensing permission from Sheffield Council for this row of shops in Arbourthorne.

To support his argument, he gathered signatures from customers on a petition against it.

In his letter he added: “Overall, we believe the grant of any off licence in the area is detrimental to business, the local community and for the overall wellness of residents.”

This forced the application to go before Sheffield Council’s licensing sub-committee meeting today for a decision.

But it was a short meeting as Mr Ismaeel’s legal representative announced an agreement to reduce the closing hours to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Leigh Schelvis of John Gaunt and Partners, representing the objectors, said they accepted this deal and councillor David Barker, chair of the committee, confirmed the licence was granted.