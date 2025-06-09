New Sheffield Liberal Democrat boss wants to work with each other to make city a ‘much better place’

The Sheffield Liberal Democrats elected an “old-school” liberal as their new leader before a crucial by-election and next year’s local elections.

Cllr Martin Smith has been the new leader of the city’s second biggest political group for only a few weeks after Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed had been made a life peer – while Cllr Mohammed (or Lord Mohammed of Tinsley) stays as a councillor in Sheffield, he decided to step down as leader.

Cllr Smith has been a councillor for 11 years and he recently chaired the council’s economic development and skills committee.

Now, he has another, rather big task ahead: he could be the leader of the council come next May.

When he was asked that in the current system, where the big parties work together, what’s the point in saying holding each other accountable, while they run the city in partnership, he said: “The council is under overall control so we work together to make sure there isn’t chaos, however, we have to stick out for what we believe in. We have to be responsible and it’s important that people understand that.”

So, what exactly do Cllr Smith and his party believe in?

He explained that “at the macro level,” it’s about individual freedom. Describing himself as an “old-fashioned liberal,” he said that if someone tells him he has to do something, his instinct is to ask why.

Cllr Smith believes we live in a free country where most people have choices. As an elected representative, he sees his role as upholding those freedoms and ensuring that representatives serve the entire city.

But is that happening in Sheffield? Is everyone truly being served by those in power?

He said, “most of the time, yes.”

He continued: “I think everybody in the town hall is trying to do their best for Sheffield. I’m convinced of that. Where we disagree sometimes is what is best for Sheffield. I think we just have to explain our views which can be different in a grown-up, democratic way.”

Cllr Smith believes everything should begin at the community level.

“You have to respect the views of the local community but overlaid on that we’ve got the whole, let’s face it, not great macroeconomic situation at the moment,” he said.

He added: “Money is tight so it’s really important as a council and individuals we try to get the best value for the city out of the money we have.”

With a Labour government, a Labour mayor in South Yorkshire, and six Labour MPs representing Sheffield, how could a Liberal Democrat council leader build more effective relationships than a Labour one?

As an example, Cllr Smith pointed to the mayor’s vocal plans to improve bus services—plans he says have yet to yield results.

When reminded that the bus franchising process is still underway, he replied: “Sometimes it’s good to be impatient.”

He added: “People want to see things getting done. They have to be done correctly.”

Cllr Smith likened the council to a “super tanker” (or oil tanker), saying: “We’re going down this way but maybe we want to change our mind and go a different direction.”

The point, he said, is that turning takes ages.

According to him, the most important thing is listening—talking to people and gathering as many views as possible to know when to speed up, slow down, or stop certain processes in order to effectively support communities.

So, how is Sheffield doing overall?

Labour has claimed the “city is on the up.” Does he agree?

He said “parts of it are (on the up),” but he believes significant disparities remain—not just in wealth, but in many areas.

“Some areas need more help than others but as liberals we serve everybody,” he added.

Some residents feel certain parts of Sheffield have been neglected by politics, the council, or even their own councillors. Is there any truth to that?

Cllr Smith said he’s delivered leaflets to nearly every part of the city and, as chair of the Economic Development and Skills Policy Committee, he’s spoken with residents and seen great things happening.

Still, a sense of being overlooked by the main political parties—or the political establishment in general—persists.

That sentiment could benefit the rising Reform UK party, which is aiming to win its first seat in Sheffield Town Hall by contesting the Stocksbridge and Upper Don by-election.

Cllr Smith acknowledged the challenge but said he hopes protest votes will come to his party instead.

Regarding Reform, he said: “They operate within the democratic process, but I have to say a lot of their values are not values I share.

“Let’s be honest, they demonise some parts of our society unjustly.”

So how do the Liberal Democrats persuade undecided voters—those who don’t see the LibDems as part of the establishment—to support them instead of Reform?

He said: “It’s a free country, you have a vote. Have a real thought, who you want to represent you. Have a look at our value at community, about togetherness, about developing Sheffield. Have a look at some of the fundamental values.

“Are they demonising parts of the society? Are they blaming people?

“Or are they coming from a point of view that promotes togetherness; of working with each other to make Sheffield a much better place?”

With national polls showing Reform gaining ground and Labour slipping, the Liberal Democrats—currently the second-largest party on Sheffield Council—could be in a position to lead after next year’s local elections, provided the political tide doesn’t turn again.

So, what would a Liberal Democrat-led Sheffield look like?

Cllr Smith said: “We will do what’s right for Sheffield not necessarily what’s right for the Labour Party.”