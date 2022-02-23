New Sheffield Eagles and community stadium at Olympic Legacy Park prepares to open

The development at the former Don Valley Stadium site on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, is planned to open next month with a maximum capacity of 5,000 people.

On its website, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park says it will be a “community pillar” for the eastern corridor of Sheffield and the new home of Sheffield Eagles rugby league football team – attracting more than 128,000 visitors a year.

The stadium will feature a professional-quality, outdoor 3G pitch, three-storey covered grandstand and 23,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Sheffield's new Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe on the site of the former Don Valley Stadium. A new community stadium is set to open next month which will become the home of Sheffield Eagles rugby league football team.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) is delivering the development as part of an agreement with Sheffield Council.

But before opening, the developers need to get licensing permission from Sheffield Council for the various proposed uses including for: the sports stadium, hospitality and corporate facilities, live and recorded music, the cafe bar, community events and film screenings.

A sub-licensing committee meeting has been scheduled for 10.30am on Tuesday, March 1 to discuss and decide on the application.

It follows an objection by the council’s environmental health service which wants to see more safety measures put in place first.

Sean Gibbons, environmental health officer, said it was a “holding objection” and he hopes the issues will be resolved before the hearing next week.