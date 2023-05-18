New Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt promises to rebuild trust in first speech

Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt promised to do all he could to rebuild trust in his first speech as leader yesterday.

The Labour councillor was elected in a second round of voting at the annual general meeting, beating the Liberal Democrats’ Shaffaq Mohammed and the Green Party’s Douglas Johnson.

Coun Hunt, who became leader of Sheffield Labour only this week, said he was “absolutely honoured” to get the position and he would ensure politics in Sheffield was conducted to the highest standards in an open and transparent way.

In his first speech as leader he said: “It’s a difficult time for lots of people in our city and it’s the duty of all of us to do all that we can to make life better for people.

Walkley councillor Tom Hunt had promised a 'fresh start' as the new leader of Sheffield City Council's Labour group

“While votes cast on May 4th gave no political party a majority, no one voted to get nothing done for the next year. Since the election we have had open conversations between the parties…while we don’t always agree, it’s clear we have plenty of things in common – more things in common – and a shared commitment.

“As the council leader, together with my colleagues, I will do all I can to rebuild trust, work with colleagues cross-party to bring about changes people in Sheffield need and make sure Sheffield Council is 100 per cent focussed on these priorities. Let’s get to work, let’s do it together.”

Coun Hunt, who became a councillor last year, said he would focus on the cost of living crisis, public transport, securing new investment in the city and tackling the climate emergency.

He was selected as Labour leader following a complete reshuffle overseen by Labour HQ which set up a campaign improvement board for the group following failures including the street tree scandal and the shipping container fiasco.

New Labour leadership in the chamber at Sheffield Town Hall.

Labour Coun Fran Belbin was chosen as deputy leader.