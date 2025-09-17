New safety measures cut accident rate for Barnsley waste crews

New measures to improve safety within Barnsley Council’s waste collection service are beginning to reduce accidents, according to its latest health and safety report.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council introduced its “Be Safe, Work Safe, Target Zero” programme in late 2024 after warning waste crews worked in one of the UK’s most dangerous industries.

The council’s latest health and safety report shows three serious waste-related accidents were recorded in 2024/25 – the equivalent of 19.5 incidents per 1,000 employees, almost double the national rate. But only one of those occurred after the new programme began, suggesting an early post-introduction rate of 6.5 per 1,000.

The service was criticised earlier this year, when its stricter safety checks coincided with severe weather disruption that left more than 100,000 bins uncollected. Crews, slowed down by new training and protocols, struggled to clear backlogs, with the council forced to spend £40,000 on temporary staff and vehicles.

Services have since stabilised, with five additional crews brought in and collections returning to schedule in March.

A health and safety report said the programme is essential to protect staff and prevent accidents, and will continue as part of a wider health and safety push across all services.