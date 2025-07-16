New report reveals hidden struggles of Barnsley’s armed forces community

A new report highlighting the health inequalities experienced by military veterans in Barnsley is set to be presented to the borough’s health and wellbeing board this week.

The report will be presented to councillors during the board’s scheduled meeting on Thursday July 17.

According to the 2021 Census, 8,321 people in Barnsley identified as veterans, representing 4.2 per cent of the borough’s population. The report reveals that veterans are present in every part of the borough, with most (87 per cent) being male and nearly three-quarters aged over 50.

The findings highlight the long-term health impacts of service, especially for those who enlisted at a young age from disadvantaged backgrounds. National research shows that under-18 Army recruits are disproportionately drawn from the UK’s most deprived constituencies, including areas like Barnsley.

“Leaving the military means leaving a regimented environment which provides employment, identity, comradeship, purpose, structure and familiarity,” the report states, noting that for many, the transition back to civilian life can be “extremely challenging”.

Health issues faced by veterans include early-onset musculoskeletal problems, hearing damage, and mental health conditions such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression. A 2022 national study found that nearly half of veterans reported living with a disability, and around one in three experienced regular loneliness.

In Barnsley, the 2023 armed forces community needs assessment confirmed that both physical and mental health were key concerns among veterans, with calls for better identification and understanding of their needs in GP surgeries and health services. Encouragingly, 96 per cent of Barnsley’s GP practices are now veteran-accredited.

The report emphasises the importance of the armed forces covenant, a nationwide pledge to ensure veterans and their families are not disadvantaged because of their service. Barnsley Council currently holds Gold standard status and is due to re-sign the covenant later in 2025. New national duties will soon require public bodies to uphold these commitments in law.

Members of the Health and Wellbeing Board will be asked to recognise the specific health challenges faced by Barnsley’s veteran population and ensure all services remain aligned with the duties of the Armed Forces Covenant.