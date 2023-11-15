A new day centre for adults with with complex needs could be built on an empty council land, if ambitious new plans are approved.

The Warden Street/Castle Avenue site was home to derelict housing before the site was cleared.

Rotherham Council hopes to build a new day centre building with a sensory community garden and allotment area, and new council homes on the site.

The council said the plans will ‘provide much-needed housing and social care provision on a site that has been dormant for many years’.

Plans include two adult care apartments and one larger property providing accommodation with support, along with 13 new homes for council rent, made for older people.

A report to cabinet said the scheme will cost an estimated £8.3m.

It said: “The building design will ensure full compliance with accessibility standards in accordance with statutory regulations and takes into consideration the specific requirements of people with a learning disability.

“The design focuses on providing a modern, state-of-the-art facility whilst providing a welcoming, calming and purpose-built environment.”

The council properties will be built on Warden Street, and will be made up of 12 two-bed apartments for older people along with a four-bed wheelchair user home, at a total cost of around £4.6m.

The reports added: “There are no council bungalows in Canklow and only one apartment, effectively meaning that the council’s stock is wholly family housing.

“The properties will be future proofed with low carbon heating and high levels of thermal efficiency which negates the need for fossil fuel heating ”