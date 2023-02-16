New £1.5m accommodation to support people with mental health conditions in Rotherham approved

Proposals for new accommodation to support Rotherham residents living with mental health conditions have been approved by Rotherham Council’s cabinet.

Charity Making Space are set to use a social investment of £1.5m to purchase a property, which will provide nine units of accommodation for specialist housing needs for people living with mental ill-health.

Making Space will lease the properties to a registered housing provider, and propose to deliver the care and support.

In the past six months there has been a rise from 20 people in July 2022 to 30 people in December 2022 living with mental ill-health who require accommodation.

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet states that there is an “urgent need” to “develop this type of provision for people living with mental ill-health who require accommodation based support.”