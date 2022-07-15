New play area opened by deputy mayor at relocated Barnsley park

The new facilities at Penny Pie Park were opened by deputy mayor Councillor Mick Stowe, during a ceremony attended by youngsters from Summer Lane Primary and Horizon Community College.

Among the new facilities are a new play area for children of all ages, which includes accessible and inclusive play equipment.

A full-size multi-use games arena sits alongside the relocated outdoor fit gym.

The new park forms part of the £7.4m Dodworth Road gyratory scheme.

BMBC say trees have been re planted further into the park, leading to a a net gain of four trees – 243 trees in total.

Councillor Mick Stowe, deputy mayor of Barnsley , said: “I was delighted to be able to officially open the much-improved Penny Pie Park.

“This is a fantastic new community facility, and it brought real pleasure to see the excitement of the local children enjoying the new play areas.”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “This project has provided significant improvements for our communities as we look to make Barnsley the place of possibilities. It will support our future business and housing growth plans and improve access to our new town centre.

“The new park is now a safe, inclusive outdoor space for people to enjoy, with a better range of play facilities for all ages.