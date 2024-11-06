New plans for block with 400 homes next to Sheffield railway station submitted

A proposal to build a new block with more than 400 homes next to the Sheffield railway station has been submitted.

The planning department at Sheffield City Council will have to decide on the plans that would see 413 new build-to-rent (BTR) flats created in a 12-29-storey L-shaped block on the British Rail Club Sports Ground on Farm Road including communal indoor and outdoor space, car parking and cycle spaces and landscaping works.

The triangular plot of land, which used to serve as a sports ground, is now vacant and is approximately 0.45ha in size.

A document uploaded on the planning portal states that the site has planning permission to provide 336 flats within a part 23-storey building, with associated amenity space, parking, and landscaping.

The proposed development would deliver the above-mentioned 400-plus homes, as a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.

The plan is to create:

206 one-bedroom flats.

196 two-bedroom flats.

11 three-bedroom flats.

The proposal also includes the provision of 3,023sq.m shared internal and external residential amenity space comprising a gym, lounges, dining spaces, a co-working area, communal gardens, and a roof terrace.

Although only five parking spaces have been allocated to the scheme, 413 cycle spaces will be created.

A planning statement said development is forecast to generate roughly £167million in whole life social value through its construction and operation, and the construction period is estimated to create 94 new jobs, 21 new apprenticeship opportunities and two jobs for graduates (additionally, it is expected that 115 jobs and 22 apprenticeships will be supported).

Planning officers have set a decision date for January 29.