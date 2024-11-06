New plan to convert a house into a children’s care home in Sheffield sparks objections

A new proposal to convert a house into a children’s home in Sheffield has been met with objections.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department will have to decide whether to allow the creation of a new children’s home on Waltheof Road, near Manor Fields Park.

The developer, Harmany Havens Supported Living Limited, says the dwelling would house up to two children, with a manager or deputy and two carers who will sleep/ or be awake overnight, working on a rota basis.

The home, a three-bedroom townhouse, a document added, would be registered with Ofsted as a two-bedroomed children’s home for children aged between 10 and 18.

A report added: “The home will aim to provide a smooth transition for children, who will come to live there through careful planning and consideration.

“It will primarily serve medium to long-term placements in order to minimise disruption to residents.

“There will be no external alterations to the building or surroundings. From the outside, there will be no change in the appearance or character of the dwelling.”

There have been two letters of objection submitted to the planning department.

Those raising concerns with the proposed development said they had issues with the impact the development would have on their mental health.

They raised issues with, among other things, anti-social behaviour and increased noise levels.

Officers have until December 16 to make a decision.