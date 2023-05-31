News you can trust since 1887
New pharmacy and flats planned for one of Sheffield’s busiest roads

Plans to turn solicitor offices into a new pharmacy and three flats on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads have been submitted.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 31st May 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:34 BST

If given the green light by Sheffield Council, the former Taylor and Emmet Solicitors office at 890 to 892 Ecclesall Road will be transformed into a ground floor pharmacy with two one bed flats and one two bed flat above it.

The development would also include a 24 hour medicine vending machine, according to the application.

Proposed opening hours for the pharmacy are 7 am until 7 pm, Monday to Friday, 8 am until 6 pm on Saturday, and 9 am until 4 pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

There are no comments from members of the public on the plans yet.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s planning portal here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RUJFU0NYKGR00

