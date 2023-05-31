Plans to turn solicitor offices into a new pharmacy and three flats on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads have been submitted.

If given the green light by Sheffield Council, the former Taylor and Emmet Solicitors office at 890 to 892 Ecclesall Road will be transformed into a ground floor pharmacy with two one bed flats and one two bed flat above it.

The development would also include a 24 hour medicine vending machine, according to the application.

Proposed opening hours for the pharmacy are 7 am until 7 pm, Monday to Friday, 8 am until 6 pm on Saturday, and 9 am until 4 pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

There are no comments from members of the public on the plans yet.