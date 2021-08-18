New nursery set to be built in Sheffield to 'help meet demand'

Abbey Hayes, applicant, said she recognised the high demand for early years education in the area while visiting local settings as an NVQ assessor and said there was only one other private setting that offered a similar service to what she will provide.

Sheffield Council’s planning and highways committee unanimously approved her plans in a meeting today.

A two-storey building with associated parking and landscaping will now be built on 15A Broomfield Road, Stocksbridge. It will accommodate 46 children and babies and its opening hours will be from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Abbey Hayes.

The vote went in favour of a planning officer’s recommendation to approve. In a report published ahead of the meeting, they said: “It is considered that the proposal would not be detrimental to highway safety or result in any significant noise disturbance that results in significant harm to the residential amenity of neighbouring properties.

“The building is considered to be of acceptable design quality that would not harm the character or appearance of the surrounding area.”

Before the meeting, there were two rounds of consultation on the plans which resulted in a total of 178 representations, 94 of which were objections and 84 were comments of support.

Concerns raised by objectors included noise and disruption and those backing it said it will support upcoming developments in the area.

Town Hall.