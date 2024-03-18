New nine-storey tower with 70-plus student bedrooms planned in Sheffield city centre blocked

A new tower proposed for more than 70 students in Sheffield has been blocked because of the “poor design”.

The plan was to erect a nine-storey building on Trippet Lane in Sheffield city centre offering 70 beds for students – the original proposal was to have 84 beds but that has been “re-appraised” following the feedback from the planners.

A previous planning application for a seven-storey building with 63 beds was granted permission on the same site in 2018 but that permission was never implemented.

The current application would have seen 71 rooms and one social space on level 01 for activity and games to encourage social skills, and a communal space at level 02 to support indirect and group study outside of the on-campus standard curriculum hours.

In the documents, it was noted that there were already three major developments in the immediate vicinity which provide a precedent for scale which informs the development alongside the previously approved application.

A design statement published stated: “Following the design guidance it is highly evident that a nine-storey development is appropriate for the site.

“It is also highly apparent now that the site and area are gradually becoming encompassed by developments of increased height and is subsequently prime for similar development itself.”

There were two objections submitted to the development from residents living nearby.

One had an issue with the lack of thought around cycling spaces and another objector added the nine-storey tower “contravenes our right to light” and it would have an impact on businesses and privacy.

Last week, the planning officers concluded that the “proposal is considered to be of poor design”.

In a report, the officers added: “In considering all factors within the overall planning balance it is concluded that the negative weight in respect of use, design, appearance and impact on the heritage asset alongside the poor quality living environment for future occupiers in terms of the size of accommodation provided and inappropriate window positions, weighs sufficiently heavily to justify the refusal of planning permission, and accordingly a recommendation is made for refusal.”