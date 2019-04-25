New micropub gets go-ahead in Sheffield

The owners of a popular DIY store have been granted approval to set up a new micropub in the city.

Purdy’s DIY and Kitchens on Furnace Lane, Woodhouse Mill, will now start the transformation of an unused building into a mini alehouse.

The ground floor will be used as a pub from 4pm to 9pm, Mondays to Thursdays, 3pm to 10pm on Fridays, noon to 10pm on Saturdays and noon to 9pm on Sundays.

Purdy’s Kitchens, along the street, will remain open without any change.

Owner, Alex Purdy said: “We are looking forward to fitting the micropub out and experimenting with different materials until we find something that is hopefully quirky and appealing to most people.

“We aim to serve a range of quality keg and bottled beers and cask ales that rotate on a weekly basis, selected from the excellent range of local brewery’s in and around Sheffield, as well as the best beer from around the rest of the UK. We will also serve a small, but carefully chosen range of high quality spirits, wines and Prosecco, as well as interesting soft drinks to cater for all tastes.”

The decision was made by Sheffield City Council’s planning committee who unanimously voted in favour of the micropub.

During the application process four people objected with worries over increases in noise and nuisance late at night.

But officers recommended councillors approved it. In a report, they said: “The micro pub is intended to serve local people.

“Most customers will walk from the adjoining residential areas and its limited size will restrict the number of potential customers at any time to a maximum of 25 customers and two staff.”