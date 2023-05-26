News you can trust since 1887
New microbar planned for Sheffield’s popular Division Street in the city centre

Drinkers could soon have another new spot to hangout as plans have been submitted to transform a butchers into a new micro pub on one of Sheffield’s most popular nightlife streets.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 26th May 2023, 15:44 BST

There has been a rise in the number of micro pubs and bars opening across the city and in 2019, the Yorkshire Post declared Sheffield the ‘micro pub capital of the UK’.

Plans were recently submitted to Sheffield Council seeking permission to turn 11 Division Street, which was last used as a butchers, into the latest of its kind.

In a statement provided with the plans, agents Worcester Planning Consultancy said: “The applicant is applying for a micro bar, selling real ales and moving away from the typical public house lager drinker. No external changes would be proposed and the proposal would be adjacent to other like minded uses.”

Proposed opening hours are 11am until midnight, Monday to Thursday, 11am until 1am on Friday and Saturday and 11am until 11pm on Sunday.

If given the go-ahead from the council, the micro bar expects to employ nine members of staff – comprising five full-time employees and four part-time employees.

The agents confirmed the only external change would be new signage however, no name for the micro bar was provided with the plans.

So far, no members of the public have commented on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s planning portal here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RT0CHHNYJPP00

