New micro pub on popular Sheffield road given licence to operate after agreement on reduced opening hours
Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee approved the application despite several objections, including one from local councillor Angela Argenzio, as well as concerns raised by nearby residents, the Environmental Protection Service, and the Health Protection Service.
The application sought permission to operate as a micro pub, offering recorded music and the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises. One of the primary concerns was the originally proposed late-night opening hours.
However, after discussions and an email from the Environmental Protection Service, the applicant agreed to shorten the hours of operation to:
Sunday to Thursday: 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM
Friday and Saturday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
As the revised hours had been agreed upon before the licensing meeting, the session itself was brief, with members moving quickly to deliberation.
Following a short discussion, the sub-committee voted to grant the licence, allowing the micro pub to proceed with its plans under the new conditions.
