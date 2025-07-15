New micro pub on popular Sheffield road given licence to operate after agreement on reduced opening hours

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:58 BST
A new micro pub on the well-frequented Sharrow Vale Road in Sheffield has been granted a premises licence following an agreement to reduce its opening hours.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee approved the application despite several objections, including one from local councillor Angela Argenzio, as well as concerns raised by nearby residents, the Environmental Protection Service, and the Health Protection Service.

The application sought permission to operate as a micro pub, offering recorded music and the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises. One of the primary concerns was the originally proposed late-night opening hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, after discussions and an email from the Environmental Protection Service, the applicant agreed to shorten the hours of operation to:

A new micro pub on the well-frequented Sharrow Vale Road in Sheffield has been granted a premises licence following an agreement to reduce its opening hours.placeholder image
A new micro pub on the well-frequented Sharrow Vale Road in Sheffield has been granted a premises licence following an agreement to reduce its opening hours.

Sunday to Thursday: 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

As the revised hours had been agreed upon before the licensing meeting, the session itself was brief, with members moving quickly to deliberation.

Following a short discussion, the sub-committee voted to grant the licence, allowing the micro pub to proceed with its plans under the new conditions.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice