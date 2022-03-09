The council’s cabinet today (March 9) agreed a new traffic regulation order (TRO) for the new gyratory on Dodworth Road.

In a bid to ensure the road is “kept free of extraneous parking” and keep traffic free-flowing, councillors agreed the proposal to prohibit driving at two points on Pogmoor Road, and implement double yellow lines and a clockwise one-way system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New traffic measures such as double yellow lines and a clockwise system will be introduced on Barnsley's controversial new gyratory.

The double yellow lines will prevent residents parking outside their homes on the affected roads, which include the gyratory itself and its approaches on both sides of the road including Dodworth Road in both directions, Broadway and Pogmoor Road and the access to Horizon School.

A resident objected to the plans, stating they have to park on Dodworth Road, open the gates to their drive, then return to their vehicle and, when traffic allows, manoeuvre to reverse onto their driveway and vice versa on leaving their home.

They say they are worried they would no longer be able to do thisunder the proposed restrictions.

However, the head of highways and engineering at BMBC stated: “The resident will still be able to stop momentarily on the carriageway to opentheir gates then manoeuvre to reverse onto their driveway as the no waiting(Double Yellow Line) restriction has an exemption which allows for immediateloading/unloading of goods and services and the picking-up and setting-downof passengers.

“The process of manoeuvring onto the driveway, allowing for traffic movement, is also accounted for under these restrictions.

“The proposed restrictions will prevent residents parking outside their homes on the affected roads but will only directly affect residents without off-streetparking provision.

“These numbers are very limited, and on-street parking isstill available nearby.

“No individual has a legal right to park on the public highway outside theirproperty, nor should they have the expectation to do so.”