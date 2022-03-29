A specialist task and finish group to investigate gambling related harm in Barnsley, made up of seven councillors, met with gambling charities, council licensing officers, a counselling service and Leeds City Council, to see what measures could be taken to tackle problem gambling in the borough.

The group found that gambling in the borough is linked to health inequalities, and has recommended a number of schemes to address the issue.

This includes an investigation into the placement of Category D machines – classed as low-stake fruit machines, coin pushers or crane grabbers – so that they are not placed in pairs.

The group has also recommended the continuation of a scheme to ensure that gambling advertisements are not permitted on council owned advertising space.

More training for council staff has also been suggested, as well as more resources to and training on gambling related harm and young people.

A report to be considered by cabinet at their next meeting on April 6 states: “Members were concerned to hear that new migrants are at risk of gambling problems, so would like to ensure that all gambling support material available in Barnsley’s gambling premises is printed in other languages so that all residents are able to access support equally.