New mayor of Barnsley announced as outgoing mayor celebrates raising £26,000 for charity

Barnsley is preparing to welcome its new civic leader this week as Councillor David Leech prepares to step into the role of mayor for 2025-26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mayor making ceremony will take place at 11am on Friday May 16 at Barnsley Town Hall, where Coun Leech will be formally elected during the council’s annual general meeting.

Coun Leech, who has represented the St Helen’s Ward since 2011, served as deputy mayor over the past year and says he’s ‘honoured and humbled’ to become Barnsley’s 155th mayor. He will be supported in his duties by his wife, Mrs Alison Leech, who will take on the role of honorary mayoress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the past 13 years and counting, I’ve had the privilege of serving the St Helen’s Ward as a local councillor where I’ve devoted my time to representing the local community,” said Coun Leech. “To now have the opportunity to represent and showcase our entire borough is such an honour.

Outgoing Mayor Coun John Clarke JP has shared the results of his year in office, including an impressive £26,489.56 raised for two local charities.

“I’ve never felt prouder than I am today to be from Barnsley and call it my home.”

Coun Leech has also chosen two local charities close to his heart to support throughout his term. The first, Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide Barnsley, provides peer support to adults affected by suicide loss. The second is Help 4 Homeless Veterans, a Barnsley-based charity founded by ex-soldier Tom Wood MBE that has supported more than 1,100 veterans with housing, food, and emergency accommodation.

“My theme for the year consists of three qualities - caring, understanding and compassion. These are qualities we should all aspire to have. Everyone deserves to feel valued, respected and cared for - regardless of age, background and needs,” Coun Leech added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Coun Leech prepares to take on the mayoral chain, outgoing Mayor Coun John Clarke JP has shared the results of his year in office, including an impressive £26,489.56 raised for two local charities.

The money will be split equally between Age UK Barnsley and The Well, Barnsley Hospital Charity. Last week, each charity received a cheque for £13,244.78 at a presentation at the mayor’s parlour.

Coun Clarke said he was ‘absolutely over the moon’ with the total raised, which came from a range of events held throughout the year, including a sponsored walk, karaoke nights, a charity golf day hosted by Wates, and the Mayor’s Ball.

“To be able to hand over a cheque for over £13,000 to each of my chosen charities is such an honour.,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My fundraising efforts have been a real highlight of my year and a real joint effort between colleagues, partners, and residents,” said Coun Clarke. “It’s been wonderful to see so many people get behind me, whether that be buying a raffle ticket, joining in my karaoke evenings or simply donating.

Reflecting on his year, Coun Clarke highlighted the royal visit of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and the celebration of an “Outstanding” Ofsted rating for the council’s adult education team as standout moments.

” It has certainly been a year in our life we will never forget and thank everyone for their support,” he added.

“On Friday, I will be passing the baton over to Coun Leech, who will be welcomed as the new Mayor for 2025-26 and I wish him well as he takes on this honourable role.”

Residents are invited to watch the Mayor Making Ceremony via the council’s live webcast.