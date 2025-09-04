New licensing rules to strengthen women’s safety and counter terrorism measures in Rotherham venues

Bars, clubs and takeaways in Rotherham could soon face stricter rules designed to protect women and prepare for terror threats under a new licensing policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-year policy, due to be approved by councillors at the next full council meeting on September 15, sets out how venues should operate when selling alcohol, hosting entertainment or serving late-night food.

As part of the update, venues will be expected to appoint a women’s safety champion, train staff to respond to harassment or drink spiking, and promote schemes such as Ask for Angela, which lets customers discreetly seek help if they feel unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policy also sets tougher expectations on security, recommending trained door supervisors with a mix of male and female staff where searches are carried out.

vVnues will be expected to appoint a women’s safety champion, train staff to respond to harassment or drink spiking, and promote schemes such as Ask for Angela, which lets customers discreetly seek help if they feel unsafe.

The policy also introduces measures linked to Martyn’s Law, a proposed law named after Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett, which would require venues to have proportionate counter-terrorism plans in place.

Licensing chiefs said the changes are intended to balance a “vibrant” night-time economy with public safety.

Councillor John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “This new licensing policy marks a real step forward for Rotherham. We want to create a safer, more respectful environment for everyone who enjoys our town’s nightlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve listened carefully to the concerns raised during consultation, and we’ve responded with clear, practical measures that will make a genuine difference. This policy is about creating a night-time economy that works for everyone – where people feel safe, respected, and supported.”

A six-week consultation earlier this year drew 74 responses, with nearly nine in ten people backing women’s safety measures, and more than 80 per cent supporting environmental best practice such as cutting waste.

If agreed, the updated policy will cover all licensed premises and large events across the borough until 2030.