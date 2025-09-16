New left-wing party leader to speak at Sheffield meeting

Sheffield Independent MP and Your Party co-founder Zarah Sultana, who is speaking in Sheffield at a meeting hosted by the city\'s trades council. Picture: Zarah Sultana ©House of Commons

Sheffield trade unionists are hosting a discussion next week with Zarah Sultana, co-founder with Jeremy Corbyn of new political grouping Your Party.

The Coventry South Independent MP will speak at a public meeting hosted by Sheffield TUC on Wednesday, September 24 at 7pm at SADACCA Community Centre, 48 Wicker, S3 8JB. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Musheir El-Farra, a Sheffield-based Palestinian activist who is chair of Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign, will also speak at the event, along with a trades council speaker.

Ms Sultana left the Labour Party in July of this year, announcing that she would co-found a new political party with her fellow left-wing MP, ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The party, which was provisionally named Your Party at its launch in July, has attracted more than 800,000 supporters who have signed up to its mailing list.

The party’s website, https://www.yourparty.uk/, says that membership will open this month and regional assemblies will be begin to be held, leading to an inaugural conference in November.

Supporters’ groups have already been set up in several Sheffield neighbourhoods and citywide meetings have also taken place.

These have discussed what activities supporters could do immediately, what form the organisation might possibly take and what policies will be key to the new party.

Your Party’s founding statement talks about taxing the rich, investing in the NHS and bringing services back under public control. It also defends the right to protest for Palestine and says that an economic system that protects the rich, not migrants, is to blame for society’s problems.

The trades council said that the meeting aims to bring together trade unionists and workers to hear more about how the party will be built, how it intends to work with trade unions and what it means for working-class communities.

Sheffield TUC said it does not endorse Your Party and its affiliated trade unions have different rules on whether or not they support political parties, including being affiliated to Labour.

Trades council president Sam Morecroft said: “Sheffield TUC recognises that a socialist and working-class political alternative is needed now more than ever.

“We are delighted Zarah Sultana has agreed to speak at this meeting to explain to workers and trade unionists in Sheffield how Your Party will be built and how it will work with and support organised workers in struggle.”

To book a free meeting ticket, go online at https://buytickets.at/sheffieldtradeunioncouncil