New lease of life for former social club

A former club in Rawmarsh could be reconfigured to provide new housing alongside a modernised social venue, under proposals now being considered by Rotherham Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to remodel the Rycroft Social Club on South Street, reducing the size of the club itself and converting part of the existing building into a mix of apartments and bedsits.

It also outlines a proposal to formalise a range of uses already present on-site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the scheme would retain the social club itself, including the licensed bar and entertainment space. In addition to this, the plans describe beauty treatment rooms and sunbed pods that are already in use, currently leased to an award-winning local clinic. The applicant notes that the business has multiple staff ready for employment, suggesting the development would support local jobs as well as housing.

If approved, the scheme would retain the social club itself, including the licensed bar and entertainment space. In addition to this, the plans describe beauty treatment rooms and sunbed pods that are already in use, currently leased to an award-winning local clinic

The proposal also includes two residential flats at the rear ground floor of the adjoining building, accessed via a private driveway, along with three additional bed spaces created through the reconfiguration of internal floor space. One of these would be a fully internal unit, mechanically ventilated and designed to meet required space and amenity standards.

The building is not listed and sits outside any conservation area. It lies in a predominantly residential part of Rawmarsh, surrounded by terraced and semi-detached housing, small local businesses, and other community facilities.

The site has operated as a social club since at least the 1970s, though no formal planning records exist for its original use. The applicant says this is the first substantial proposal to bring the building up to date with current community needs and housing demand. Over time, internal and external changes have been made to support ongoing operations, but no major recent applications have been recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning statement, the applicant states that the proposed mix of community, commercial, and residential use supports both national planning objectives and the Rotherham Local Plan. The design includes minimal changes to the exterior, aiming to preserve the building’s appearance and fit with the surrounding street.

Residents can comment on the plans until August 28