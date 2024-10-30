New jobs created in fire service as HR and finance brought in-house for first time in 10 years

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is set to bring finance and legal services in-house for the first time in 10 years, after Barnsley Council terminated a longstanding agreement to provide those services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) gave notice that it would terminate its governance, finance, people and legal services to the fire service in April 2025.

The decision marks a significant shift as the fire authority moves to bring the services in-house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at SYFRS anticipate that moving the services in-house will ultimately be more cost-effective than the existing agreement with BMBC.

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue headquarters on Eyre Street, Sheffield city centre. Picture: Google Maps

New jobs will be created in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Finance and Governance department, and BMBC has assured the fire service that support will continue post-termination if needed.

A BMBC spokesperson said: “The council has been operating an SLA with the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority since 2015. The recent decision to end this agreement has been made to allow the respective organisations to focus on their own matters. With costs of the SLA having been covered by the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority, ending the agreement will have no impact to the council budget.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) have provided services to the Fire Authority for many years under a service level agreement. They gave notice earlier this year that they intended to withdraw from these longstanding arrangements. The service considered various options and a proposal was made to bring the arrangements in house, which the Fire and Rescue Authority approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have created a new position of head of governance and legal services/monitoring officer which will oversee the work that was carried out under the service level agreement.

“We are currently accepting applications for this role and hope to have someone in post before the end of the year. There are additional posts that will need to be created within our finance and governance functions in order to deliver the work that was previously carried out by BMBC under the service level agreement. We are also in the process of recruiting to these roles.

“The service will review this change after a period of time to capture any learning from this new arrangement.

“One clear benefit the service anticipates is that the staff undertaking these roles will be based ‘in house’ and are likely to feel more connected to the work within the service and we also expect to see a modest efficiency saving as a result of this change.”