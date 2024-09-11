New initiative launched to support these local businesses with a story to tell on busy Sheffield road

Roses the Baker owner Seuranie Johnston (nee Rose) said the shop has a long history, having originally been set up by her grandfather Jim Rose in 1940

A new initiative that aims to bring the community (even) closer to independent businesses on a busy Sheffield road has been introduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of local councillors’ efforts to, among other things, improve the street scene, banners have been put on lampposts on Silver Hill on Ecclesall Road calling the community to get to know local shops and businesses a little bit more by talking with them about their history in the area.

The banners say “Silver Hill – where every shop tells a story”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of these businesses is Roses the Baker where owner Seuranie Johnston (nee Rose) said the shop has a long history, having originally been set up by her grandfather Jim Rose in 1940. During that time, they have survived the Second World War, the bread shortages, Covid and so on.

As part of local councillors’ efforts to, among other things, improve the street scene, banners have been put on lampposts on Silver Hill on Ecclesall Road calling the community to get to know local shops and businesses a little bit more by talking with them about their history in the area.

She added the bakery has seen so many changes in the last 80-plus years – starting from the product that they make through the customers’ demand but they also work with original recipes from back in the day.

Mrs Johnston said: “We just keep going. We are just enjoying making the product that we make, we love.”

She added that everything changes but “we’re still here”.

“We just face each day as they come… what else can you do, right?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Broadhurst from Cheese and Friends welcomed the initiative to improve the street scene.

In order to improve the surroundings, a bench will be placed in front of the historic shop, Cllr Barbara Masters told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

A few shops down the road, Debbie Broadhurst from Cheese and Friends, who took over the business five years ago, told the LDRS that she welcomed the improving street scenes in the area.

She said she ran a “community shop” and while it’s a busy road, people during Covid, for example, just came out to have a chat. She said there were people during the pandemic who asked her whether it was fine not to buy anything just to have a conversation with her as they were so lonely.

Ms Broadhurst said: “It’s always been a community set of shops here so anything that slows the traffic down a little bit, so people can stop and look, it’s going to be very good for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr White from Ecclesall Fisheries said the initiative may be able to help bring people (back) to the area to help businesses.

Ms Broadhurst added demand for the special cheese she offers has changed over the years – people now buy a little bit of cheese as a “treat”.

“People want to buy special food, they don’t want things anymore, they want a nice treat or something they maybe wouldn’t buy for themselves,” she said.

Walking down again a little bit on the road is Ecclesall Fisheries and owner Steven White.

He said that his business was doing well but every day was different – sometimes it feels like there is a new customer every day, then you don’t see them for months, years.

“It’s weird, really,” Mr White said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added most customers come back from time to time again as people know the shop was there, offering quality food.

He also said that during the pandemic people were queuing outside the shop – now, it’s different, though. People went back to their lives, restaurants and pubs opened up again, and fish became a treat.

Mr White welcomed the improvements and the banners as he said they may be able to help bring people (back) to the area to help businesses.

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed (Ecclesall, Liberal Democrats) told the LDRS that the shops on Silver Hill were all independent businesses, some of which are long-standing family-owned businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “For us, local councillors, myself, (Cllr) Barbara (Masters) and (Cllr) Roger (Davison), previously, we are keen to make sure that Silver Hill didn’t miss out when all the attention was on Banner Cross.

“These are little hidden gems here that people once discovered will keep coming back – and our role as councillors is to see what we can do to help and support.”

Cllr Masters added the community supported these shops and businesses – and the businesses provide a “vital social service for the community”.

She said her concern was that so many people relied on home shopping, home delivering which blocks up the streets and kills small businesses.

“So the more we can do to support small businesses, the more we’re actually doing to support the community,” she added.