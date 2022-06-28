New industrial unit to be approved off Dearne Valley Parkway near Hoyland

Located between the Rockingham and Shortwood Roundabouts, the scheme will see one large single building, to the west of a new access road, if approved.

A service yard and space for 55 HGV parking spaces will be located to the rear of the building, and 315 parking spaces are also proposed – 32 of which would have EV charging points.

UMC Architects

“Significant engineering works” have taken place at the site to create a development platform and new roundabout to provide access to the site.

A report by planning officers, to be presented to Barnsley Council’s planning board on July 5 states: “Development would be separated from the access road by substantial landscape buffers.

“Substantial planting would be required as this will contribute to the overall 10 per cent biodiversity net gain.

"The development would lead to significant investment and new employment opportunities at both the construction and operational stage."

“This reserved matters application is for the development of 31,000sqm for business and industrial floorspace, although this is speculative type development as specific occupiers are not known at the present time.

“Enterprising Barnsley fully support the application and development of speculative units that are needed to generate economic growth in the borough.

“The proposed development is acceptable in all aspects associated with the principle of development and land use planning policy considerations which attracts substantial weight in favour of the proposal.