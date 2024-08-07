New housing will be refused if developers don’t fund new school places – and council ups threshold for pupil ratio

Barnsley Council has upped its threshold for the number of school pupils that developers must fund per new house – and developers must contribute to new school places for family housing if local schools are full.

A new educational guide is being finalised by BMBC, which states that planning applications for new homes will be refused unless local schools have capacity for the number of projected new pupils, or extra places will be able to accommodate them.

Previously, if no capacity was identified at nearby schools, housing developers were expected to fund 27 primary and 11 secondary places per 100 homes.

This is set to be upped to 32 places in primary schools, and 15 in secondary schools per 10 homes.

BMBC will also consider the number of post-16 education places and SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) places which may be needed in its calculations.

Developers will be required to pay £17,677 per pupil for primary schools and £24,312 per pupil for secondary schools.

The costs for special or alternative provision will therefore be calculated at four times the cost of mainstream places.

The report is set to be discussed by BMBC’s cabinet at their next meeting on August 14.