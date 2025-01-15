New housing plan has council rent could go up almost three per cent in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resources policy committee will have to make a decision whether to recommend changes – increases – in a number of rents and service charges for tenants across the city.
Among the recommendations are:
Rents for all council dwellings are increased by 2.7 per cent in line with the Regulator of Social Housing’s Rent Standard of September 2024’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) + 1%
Rents for temporary accommodation are increased by 2.7 per cent
Garage rents for garage plots and sites are increased by 2.7 per cent
The sheltered housing service charge is increased by 1.7 per cent
The burglar alarm charge is increased by 1.7 per cent
The furnished accommodation charge is increased by 1.7 per cent
All these changes would be dated from April 2025.
The council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan sets out how the estimated £187million income, predominately from tenant rents, will be spent on delivering repairs, capital improvements and tenant services to more than 38,000 council homes across the city during 2025/26.
Changes around housing (and standards) means increasing demand on council housing services – which results in additional operational delivery and cost pressures on the HRA this year.
A report said key investment areas include building and fire safety, health and safety compliance essential works, heating and energy improvements, carbon reduction works, and other planned internal and external improvement works.
Members will discuss the plans at 2pm next Wednesday (January 21) at Sheffield Town Hall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.