New homes will be built on old car showroom site despite objections

New homes will be built on the site of a former car showroom despite a number of objections from local residents.

The planning board agreed the old Gilders car showroom, off Ecclesall Road South could be redeveloped, although several councillors were unhappy with the design of the new houses.

The vacant showroom site will be converted into eight, four-bedroomed town houses, two commercial units, a 24 hour gym and car parking.

The scheme had received 34 complaints and a number of people attended the planning meeting to object.

Joe Moorwood, whose house is next to the site, said: “I am concerned about loss of light, privacy and amenity due to the unsympathetic design, dominating scale, height, massing and proximity to the proposed townhouses.

“The outside terraced areas will overlook our front and back gardens and our kitchen windows face directly on to the new building. It’s also close proximity to our bedroom and ensuite window.

“There has been a lack of clarification and detail relating to screening and the fact that screening is required in the first place suggest to me that the design is flawed. It’s not in keeping with the rest of Talbot Road.

“We feel there has been the use of misleading, manipulative and contradictory language in parts of the design statement and the officer’s report.

“We feel a decision was made very early on rather than objective analysis for the benefit of all parties involved. I have lost a bit of faith in the planning process from what has happened so far.”

Residents were also unhappy about the loss of a turning circle, disturbance from the 24 hour gym and Viv Lockwood, secretary of Banner Cross Neighbourhood Group, raised concerns over traffic and road safety.

Councillors agreed to look at a travel plan for several roads in the area but had mixed opinions on the design of the new homes.

Coun Jack Clarkson said: ”There is no consideration about the building materials blending in with the surrounding houses.”

Coun Andrew Sangar said: “My problem is the design and scale, these townhouses are out of keeping and just too high. If they were a storey lower, I wouldn’t have a problem.”

And Coun Peter Price added: “I don’t like the design and it’s not in keeping with the area but it’s always down to compromise. They could have been more creative.”

But Coun Dianne Hurst said: “Design is subjective and I like the modern contrasting design for 21st century living. I’m very pleased this dilapidated site is being brought back into use.”

Coda Planning put forward the proposals on behalf of Primesite working alongside Cartwright Pickard Architects.

Benjamin Dakin, of Coda Planning, said after the meeting: “This is a fantastic project that will breathe new life into this prominent site.

“Not only will the proposals regenerate the site itself but will also support the economic development of Banner Cross district centre by increasing footfall and adding vibrancy to the area. The provision of eight dwellings will also provide much needed housing in a great location.”