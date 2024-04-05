Plans to build new homes on a pub’s overflow car park on a busy Sheffield road have been approved.

Sheffield Council’s planning officers have granted outline permission for five new houses to be built next to The Earl Marshall pub on East Bank Road.

The “relatively flat” land is 0.2ha and it used to serve as an overflow car park next to the pub.

A planning document on behalf of applicant Stonegate Group said that the planning permission was for five new homes – two two-bed, two-storey, semi-detached and three three-bed, two-storey, detached houses – with an adapted vehicular existing access from East Bank road.

The development will not provide any affordable housing because it is below the 10-home threshold.

In conclusion, the applicants said: “The proposal would be deliverable in the short term, helping to increase the supply and choice of housing in Sheffield through a natural ‘infill’ site.”

Recommending approval, the planning officer said there could be concerns over noise from the road and pub and said further details would be needed about how this would be mitigated.