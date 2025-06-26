New homes proposed next to a Sheffield school approved despite objections

A plan to build more than a dozen new homes on a field next to a Sheffield school has been approved—despite considerable opposition from local residents.

Following a lengthy debate, Sheffield Council’s planning committee granted permission—albeit by a narrow majority—for the development of 13 homes on land adjacent to Norton Free Church of England Primary School on Norton Lane.

As reported last week by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the proposal includes a mix of detached and semi-detached houses: four two-bedroom homes, eight three-bedroom homes across three different designs, and one four-bedroom home.

The scheme also incorporates key infrastructure, including a new access road, pedestrian pathways, landscaping, and parking. Each home would have between two and four parking spaces, along with a cycle store, a small front garden, and a larger private garden either to the side or rear. Additionally, three visitor parking spaces are planned along the access road.

Despite these provisions, the proposal sparked significant opposition from nearby residents. A total of 35 letters of objection were submitted, representing concerns from 33 different addresses.

At the planning meeting, one long-time resident voiced his concerns, saying he had lived in Norton for 44 years and during that time had witnessed the “general degradation of Norton, as an area”.

He attributed this decline to overdevelopment, strain on infrastructure, and “to be honest, some pretty poor decisions from the planning authority.” He also raised concerns about the environmental impact, particularly on the green corridor and its wildlife.

On the issue of traffic and roads, he argued it was “the fundamental issue” with the proposal.

“Norton Lane infrastructure has had no investment for 41 years. We are now proposing to put a new access road into a new housing development on a blind bend,” he said.

He noted that this would bring additional traffic to an already busy area, citing data indicating 80,000 journeys on the road over a seven-day period.

He added: “It doesn’t make sense to me.”

During the final round of comments ahead of the vote, Cllr Henry Nottage stated that “the ecological damage will outweigh the benefits,” and confirmed he would not support the development.

Cllr Marieanne Elliot echoed this view, saying the officers’ assurances that the area would “remain quite green” were unconvincing and that she too would vote against the proposal.

Cllr Andrew Sangar also opposed the plan, arguing that “we need to keep this green space.”

However, Cllr Laura Moynahan and Cllr Mark Whittaker expressed support for the development.

Ultimately, the proposal was approved by a slim margin.