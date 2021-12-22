New homes plan for South Yorkshire Village to be approved despite 220 signature petition

Barnsley Council’s planning regulatory board are set to approve the plans for the new homes in Hemingfield at their next meeting tomorrow (December 21).

If approved, a detached bungalow on Cemetery Road will be demolished to make way for the homes, along with disused garages and a pig sty which are on the land.

Outline permission was granted for 20 homes at the 0.62 Ha site in November2018, which has been reduced to 14 to retain a pond on the land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outline permission was granted for 20 homes at the 0.62 Ha site in November 2018, which has been reduced to 14 to retain a pond on the land.

The proposal will see the homes laid out around a new access road which enters the site from Cemetery Road, which will all be four bed properties.

Councillor Tim Shepherd, whose ward the application falls under, has objected to the plans on the grounds of highway safety, the number of houses, drainage and surface water run-off and impact on wildlife.

Councillor Mick Stowe, who is also a councillor for the Hoyland Milton Ward, has raised concerns about number of houses proposed, traffic volumeand safety, and flooding of gardens in the area.

A petition against the plans with 221 signatures, along with 38 objections, have also been submitted to the planning board.

Outline permission was granted for 20 homes at the 0.62 Ha site in November 2018, which has been reduced to 14 to retain a pond on the land.

Objectors say the plans are “inaccurate”, and do not properly demonstrate the impact on residents, such as loss of privacy, on Lady Croft Lane, which borders the site.

Residents also objected on the grounds of highway safety concerns, noise and dust, loss of wildlife, loss od green space, flooding, loss of view, and lack of school places.

A report by officers states that proposed new trees will “soften the appearance of the development and bring ecological and visual benefits”.

It adds that ” a number of issues” have been raised with Yorkshire Water about “localised backup” in the sewer system, but concludes that “these related to user error with foreign objects in the sewers”.

The plan has been amended following input from the council’s highways officers, and “is now acceptable in highway safety terms”.

No S106 contributions will be required, as the reduced number of homes fall under the threshold for affordable housing, and the original plan pre-dates the council’s sustainable travel plan.

According to the report, education services have been consulted but have advised that “there is sufficient capacity within local schools to accommodate the development”, so no contribution is required.