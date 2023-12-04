New homes could be developed on the former Foundry Workers Club site in Sheffield

Developers are now awaiting a decision as to whether a project that would see 26 new homes built in Sheffield could go ahead.

The plans of the two-storey dwellings – built from red and buff facing brickwork with concrete tile roofs – on the 1.53 acre of the former Foundry Workers Club would bring four two-bed and 22 three-bed homes to Beaumont Road North in Sheffield.

The site is located relatively close to the city centre of Sheffield, adjacent to the Sheffield Parkway within the residential regeneration area of the Manor, known locally as Corker Bottoms.

The project’s objective – a supporting document stated – was to develop the site to improve the local area and introduce modern housing in a complimentary form to the existing, with associated hard and soft landscaping.

The report added: “The overarching development objective is to provide much-needed affordable property in the area.”

South Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer backed the application and put forward a number of suggestions – including installing an intruder alarm into each plot – that would be beneficial to the security and safety of the site users.

The density of the scheme equates to 13 units per acre or 32 units per hectare with an area density of 10398ft²/acre or 2387m²/hectare.

The working men’s social club was demolished in 2012, and the site was a target for vandalism, arson and anti-social behaviour before the building was knocked down.