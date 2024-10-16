New home in a garden on a busy Sheffield road approved despite ‘upset and angry’ neighbours

A proposal to extend a bungalow to create a three-bed residential home in a garden next to a busy Sheffield road has been accepted.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee have decided to approve a development plan that will see the creation of a single-storey front extension to a detached rear outbuilding on Bradway Road.

In part of the proposal, the new home to be created will have associated access and parking and a detached garage and carport will be demolished.

According to a document published ahead of the meeting, the outbuilding used to be a self-contained bungalow and later on a games room.

The proposal has been met with two petitions – one is against and one is in favour of it – while 20 formal letters have also been submitted.

Two ward councillors, Cllr Martin Smith and Cllr Joe Otten, were among those objecting to the plans.

At the meeting, an objector told the members of the committee that the proposals “do not comply with Sheffield’s and national planning policy frameworks and statutory fire safety legislation”.

He added that previous similar applications had been refused “predominantly due to very bad safety access, out of character with the local area and the desire to preserve natural gardens of the area”.

He said planning submission documents have been “poor and misleading”, and neighbours and people living close to the site “are very upset and angry that we have been treated as second-class citizens”.

The agent of the applicant, on the other hand, told members that every application should be judged on its own merits and this was a “much smaller proposal” in size and impact than anything that went before it.

She added that the bungalow (the outbuilding) would be extended and have three bedrooms, but the height would not change, and the windows would face away from neighbouring properties.

The garage is proposed to be demolished to make way for vehicle access to the bungalow.

Chris Heeley, from Sheffield Council’s planning department, confirmed that they would deal with each case on its merits.

During the debate, Cllr Tony Downing also brought up the (planning) history of the site, saying the outbuilding was not to be used as a dwelling, and tree loss, and he expressed concerns about the width of the proposed driveway as it “does narrow at some point”.

The chamber heard that there was not going to be tree loss during the scheme.

Members were also told – after concerns were raised – that emergency services would have access to the bungalow.

Cllr Richard Williams said he was concerned about the size of the garden that was going to be left after the development.

However, the planning permission was granted after a vote with a majority of seven to five.