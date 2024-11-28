New glass recycling facility approved at former brickworks

The site of a former brickworks in Barnsley will be converted into a new glass recycling facility, after plans were given the go-ahead this week.

The old Hanson’s brickworks, off Wombwell Lane at Stairfoot, closed in 2003 and was cleared around 2009.

The brownfield site opposite Stairfoot Retail Park will now be home to a 15.7m tall building for glass recycling, with a gross internal area of 2,901 square metres, after plans were approved by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board this week.

An office building will be incorporated, with a 144-square-metre floor area and a height of 4.86 metres, providing essential administrative space.

Stairfoot Brickworks

Staff will also have a dedicated canteen and mess area, which will be housed in two stacked portacabins.

The project will also include a host of infrastructure improvements, such as alterations to the existing vehicular access, the introduction of a new pedestrian and cycle access route, as well as extensive parking, servicing, and manoeuvring areas.

The new facility will allow applicant Potters-Ballotini Limited to merge its two sites, at Scunthorpe and Hoyle Mill, creating 25 full-time jobs for Barnsley.

A report by planning officers at BMBC adds that the new facility represents a ‘substantial financial investment’ in waste glass recycling operations in the borough, and that the site will consolidate operations currently conducted at the Hoyle Mill and Scunthorpe sites, which would reduce HGV costs, improve safety, and result in environmental benefits.

The proposal for the new facility does not include alterations to the route of the Trans Pennine Trail (TPT) along the northern boundary of the site, despite recommendations from BMBC’s transportation and public rights of way department, to realign the trail onto a straighter route through the site.

A report by council officers states that realigning the path would bring users, particularly riders on horseback, into close proximity to potentially noisy areas of the site, and any realignment would require a fenced-off path.

Two objectors raised concerns about potential smells, flies, noise, and the need to restrict working hours. There were also worries about the lack of privacy and the adverse impact on the outlook from nearby properties, with a request for a solid boundary fence.

However, planning officers say any noise-generating activities have been carefully located away from sensitive areas, with the proposed recycling building placed between the outside storage areas and the nearest houses on Wombwell Lane.

The lorry park is situated more than 50 metres from the nearest homes, with additional landscaping and trees to buffer the site.

The operating hours are proposed from 7 am to 7 pm for the buildings, and from 1 am to 7 pm for HGV movements, with a total of 34 vehicle trips expected during the early hours, predominantly after 4 am. The applicant has agreed to install a close-boarded fence at the request of one objector.

Conditions have also been recommended to secure noise mitigation, limit construction hours, manage odours, and control lighting, ensuring minimal impact on surrounding residents.