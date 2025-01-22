New food and drink festival in popular Sheffield park given green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposal for a new, “one-off” food and drink festival in a popular Sheffield park has been approved despite concerns from campaigners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s charity sub-committee has decided to vote for a summer food and drink festival in Graves Park.

The “Graves Park Food & Drink Festival” will take place between August 30 and 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported last week, those aiming to run the festival are proposing a “family friendly celebration of international influence and local talent, expressed through international food, independent drink, live music, arts and charity”.

A proposal for a new, “one-off” food and drink festival in a popular Sheffield park has been approved despite concerns from campaigners.

However, at the meeting yesterday (January 21), Caroline Dewar from the Friends of Graves Park told members and officers that they objected to the plans because of a number of reasons, including the land should not be fenced off and it should be free to access at all times.

She added that if chargers were made, these should be on the parking which should not be free and the park is “not a proper event’s ground and it is not constructed as such”.

Ms Dewar said if it was a free event and revenue would come from the stalls, that’s acceptable but this “sort of event is not suitable for Graves Park”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She finished her statement by saying that the potential of revenue is not worth the disruption and damage caused to the site.

Catherine McDougall, the Graves Park Manager, reiterated what was in a report the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) covered previously, and said the proposed event would take place in one of the grass areas – approximately two per cent of the land – in the centre of the park.

The land would be fenced off with a ticket booth at one side of the fencing.

The fencing, the authors added, would not “prohibit public access” around the field or to any part of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document noted that the company would pay a fee to the charity to use the site.

Tickets would be sold as

Early Bird: Adult £5.95/ Under 16 £2.95/ Under 5’s Free

Final Price: Adult £9.95/ Under 16 £4.50/ Under 5’s Free

The report added that “the festival will be priced at an accessible level” and “other than free food festivals, you won’t find a better priced food festival”.

Members voted in favour of the festival.