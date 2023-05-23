A couple of new flats could be built in an iconic building on All Saints Square in Rotherham town centre.

The applicant, VV Realty Ltd, is proposing the creation of two flats in a historic building at 5-9 All Saints Square.

The proposed flats are for single-person use only and they would each come with an extra parking space, a document states.

Even though the ground floor of the building is occupied, the two upper floors in the building have been vacant since July 2020.

5-9 All Saints Square, Rotherham

The ground floor would remain for commercial use and is not part of the proposal, it is confirmed.

A comment from Environmental Health says: “It appears from the plans that the premises may potentially be two Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) rather than flats.

“There is potential for disturbance to the future occupiers of the proposed residential flats/HMO as a result of noise from the busy town centre, activities in the ground floor retail premises and fixed plant in the area.”

The proposal is recommended for approval, subject to conditions.