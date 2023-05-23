News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

New flats proposed in iconic Rotherham town centre building

A couple of new flats could be built in an iconic building on All Saints Square in Rotherham town centre.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:50 BST

The applicant, VV Realty Ltd, is proposing the creation of two flats in a historic building at 5-9 All Saints Square.

The proposed flats are for single-person use only and they would each come with an extra parking space, a document states.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even though the ground floor of the building is occupied, the two upper floors in the building have been vacant since July 2020.

Most Popular
5-9 All Saints Square, Rotherham5-9 All Saints Square, Rotherham
5-9 All Saints Square, Rotherham

The ground floor would remain for commercial use and is not part of the proposal, it is confirmed.

A comment from Environmental Health says: “It appears from the plans that the premises may potentially be two Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) rather than flats.

“There is potential for disturbance to the future occupiers of the proposed residential flats/HMO as a result of noise from the busy town centre, activities in the ground floor retail premises and fixed plant in the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal is recommended for approval, subject to conditions.

A public consultation has already begun and it will end on June 5.

Related topics:RotherhamHMO