New flats could be built to replace builders' yard in quiet Sheffield suburb despite objections

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:14 BST

A new “single-block development” of new flats has been approved to replace a builders’ yard in a quiet Sheffield suburb despite a number of objections from neighbours.

The two-storey building with three apartments will be built on the site of James Linley & Son on Worrall Road in Wadsley, after Sheffield Council’s planning officers granted permission to the applicant (MHR Joinery Limited).

The 248m2 site is currently used as a builders’ yard which consists of a single-storey workshop with an extension built in stone and art stone under a slate and metal roof.

According to a report published on behalf of the applicant, the proposal is to create a property with a ground floor footprint of 105m2 to provide three one-bed properties within a two-storey block with two under croft and one external parking space.

The proposal, however, met with objection (five letters were submitted) from people living close to the site.

Neighbours raised concerns with the “size and style” of the development, road safety, loss of amenity, the loss of history (appearance), height and scale, and loss of privacy.

Despite these concerns, the proposal has been accepted.

