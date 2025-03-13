New five-year supported accommodation service for single women to be approved in Sheffield

A new, five-year long supported accommodation service for single women is to be commissioned in Sheffield as the current service is due to end in September.

The scheme will cost up to £250k a year and support single women with “multiple and complex needs”, a report published ahead of next week’s (March 20) housing policy committee meeting.

The report reiterated that there was an existing service in place, however, that contract ends in September.

The report says: “Single women who have complex needs are one of the cohorts of people who can benefit from Supported Accommodation. A needs analysis has been undertaken on the women currently using the service to be recommissioned.

“It shows that the women supported in the current service have often experienced multiple traumas.

“Some traumas are experienced in childhood, known as Adverse Childhood Experiences, which can negatively impact psychological development as adults.

“These current or historical experiences include exposure to things like violence in the home, involvement in the criminal justice system, physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, time spent in institutional care, homelessness or rough sleeping.”

A review of the way the Sheffield Council commissions services was published in 2023. The review recognised the benefits of Supported Accommodation in helping people deal with crises but also emphasised the need for a stronger focus on prevention.

The current service – which has been extended beyond the original contract and end date of March 21 – provides 11 units of accommodation in a combination of shared and single flats on a scheme-based site with 24/7 staffing.

The document added: “In addition to accommodation, women have a support plan and a key worker who uses a strengths-based approach to help them meet a range of goals.

“When goals are met, women move out of Supported Accommodation, with the aim of longer-term sustainable housing.

“The current target duration of support is 6-9 months, but a longer duration is agreed on a case-by-case basis. In a typical year 25 women receive a service.”

The new service will be for women where there is an interim and main housing duty. It will offer support for a longer target duration period of up to 12 months.