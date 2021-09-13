New finance director appointed at Sheffield College

Martin Harrison started the permanent post on June 1 after doing the job in an interim capacity since January.

Martin has 19 years’ experience in the further education, training and the skills sector.

This includes finance roles at Barnsley College and New College Nottingham and being principal of Dearne Valley College.

Martin Harrison.

Prior to joining The Sheffield College, Martin was interim finance director at Salford City Colleges Group.

Before moving into further education, Martin worked in finance roles in the NHS, at Sheffield Hallam University and overseas in Zambia.

Martin said: “Further education colleges are at the heart of a skills led economic recovery. I feel very proud to join The Sheffield College as it continues to transform lives through learning and equip students with the skills to go further in their careers.”