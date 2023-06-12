The plans for 100+ houses include the erection of two, three and four-bed dwellings in the land North of East Street in Goldthorpe, south of Phoenix Park and the A635.
A supporting document shows that in the original proposal, 137 houses were going to be built – but it was eventually reduced to 125.
Of the 125 new houses, eight would be two-bed properties, while 87 three-bed and 30 four-bed dwellings are also part of the development.
The estate would also include 13 affordable housing units.
In order to make the application “acceptable, as an s106 agreement, the applicant, Gleesons, will pay £720,000 towards education thus creating 26 primary school places and 19 secondary school places in the area.
Also, £93,750 would be paid towards sustainable travel arrangements and £145,460.86 for “public open space”.
The development is recommended for approval – subject to conditions.
Barnsley Council’s Planning Board will sit at 2pm tomorrow (June 13) at Barnsley Town Hall.