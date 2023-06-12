An application is seeking full planning permission for the erection of 125 houses on a site in Barnsley.

The plans for 100+ houses include the erection of two, three and four-bed dwellings in the land North of East Street in Goldthorpe, south of Phoenix Park and the A635.

A supporting document shows that in the original proposal, 137 houses were going to be built – but it was eventually reduced to 125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 125 new houses, eight would be two-bed properties, while 87 three-bed and 30 four-bed dwellings are also part of the development.

.

The estate would also include 13 affordable housing units.

In order to make the application “acceptable, as an s106 agreement, the applicant, Gleesons, will pay £720,000 towards education thus creating 26 primary school places and 19 secondary school places in the area.

Also, £93,750 would be paid towards sustainable travel arrangements and £145,460.86 for “public open space”.

The development is recommended for approval – subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad