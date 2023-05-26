News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

New estate proposed in ‘chaotic area’ given a go-ahead in Wath

A new estate will be built on a vacant brownfield site in a “chaotic area” in Wath.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 26th May 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:37 BST

Rotherham Council’s planning board has heard how an applicant was aiming to create a new estate in a site that’s been empty for years in a busy neighbourhood.

The applicant proposed to build 29 new houses, including seven affordable housing units, on Oak Road, on the site of Oak Day Centre which shut in 2019. The application consists of the erection of 29 new dwellings with a mix of semi-detached and detached homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robert Morrell, from Rotherham Council, confirmed that the site was “vacant” and the former care home had been demolished.

Most Popular
Oak Road, Wath.Oak Road, Wath.
Oak Road, Wath.

He added that the proposal includes allocated parking spaces and solar panels for all dwellings.

The seven affordable houses, which would sit on the north west corner of the new estate, are a mix of two-bed and three-bed properties, the planning board heard.

Mr Morrell said as per an s106 agreement, the applicant would pay £14,500 (£500/dwelling) towards “sustainable transport promotion” and £56,091 towards secondary education in Wath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said the scheme had received a total of 18 objections from residents.

He said: “Some of the concerns raised were related to the overdevelopment of the site.”

Mr Morrell said 14 trees would be removed during the development – not 24 as was originally planned.

The applicant told the planning board that the development was proposed on “a brownfield site” and added the site has been vacant since 2018 and the building was demolished four years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “This site is a variety in planning terms – it’s a brownfield site and a very highly sustainable location in a residential area.”

A local resident said the proposal was “inappropriate” as the area has already been “chaotic”.

The planning board granted permission by a six-to-one majority.

Related topics:Rotherham Council