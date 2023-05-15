News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

New estate could be built on empty land in busy neighbourhood in Rotherham

The abandoned site of a former day centre that closed pre-Covid could be the home of a new housing estate in Wath-Upon-Dearne.

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 15th May 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:47 BST

Rotherham Council’s planning board will hear that an applicant proposes to build 29 new houses, including seven affordable housing units, on Oak Road, on the site of Oak Day Centre which shut in 2019.

The application consists of the erection of 29 new dwellings with a mix of semi-detached and detached homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to a report, the applicant aims to build seven two-bed properties (all semi-detached), 20 three-bed properties (one detached, 19 semi-detached) and two four-bed detached dwellings.

Most Popular
Oak Road, Wath.Oak Road, Wath.
Oak Road, Wath.

The seven affordable homes would also be a mix of three and four-bed properties, the report adds.

The proposal would result in 11 trees being “removed”.

The application has received eight letters of objection from individuals – they are mainly concerned about the traffic, the fit (or the lack thereof) of the new houses in the neighbourhood and the impact it would have on the natural environment.

It is reported that the applicant has agreed to contribute £500 per dwelling (£14,500 in total) via a Section 106 agreement. The money would be used “on local improvements and travel measures to aid sustainable travel”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further sum of £56,091 would be secured towards secondary education in Wath-upon-Dearne – also via a Section 106 agreement.

The application is recommended for approval.

Rotherham Council’s planning board will sit on Thursday (May 18) at 9am at Rotherham Town Hall.

Related topics:RotherhamRotherham Council