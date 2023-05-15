New estate could be built on empty land in busy neighbourhood in Rotherham

The abandoned site of a former day centre that closed pre-Covid could be the home of a new housing estate in Wath-Upon-Dearne.

Rotherham Council’s planning board will hear that an applicant proposes to build 29 new houses, including seven affordable housing units, on Oak Road, on the site of Oak Day Centre which shut in 2019.

The application consists of the erection of 29 new dwellings with a mix of semi-detached and detached homes.

According to a report, the applicant aims to build seven two-bed properties (all semi-detached), 20 three-bed properties (one detached, 19 semi-detached) and two four-bed detached dwellings.

Oak Road, Wath.

The seven affordable homes would also be a mix of three and four-bed properties, the report adds.

The proposal would result in 11 trees being “removed”.

The application has received eight letters of objection from individuals – they are mainly concerned about the traffic, the fit (or the lack thereof) of the new houses in the neighbourhood and the impact it would have on the natural environment.

It is reported that the applicant has agreed to contribute £500 per dwelling (£14,500 in total) via a Section 106 agreement. The money would be used “on local improvements and travel measures to aid sustainable travel”.

A further sum of £56,091 would be secured towards secondary education in Wath-upon-Dearne – also via a Section 106 agreement.

The application is recommended for approval.