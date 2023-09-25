A developer is proposing to create a new estate that would see “25 different house types” in Barnsley.

Barnsley Council’s planning board will tomorrow (September 26) debate a plan to build 45 residential properties in Paddock Road, Staincross.

The applicant, RMH Properties Ltd, seeks full planning for the erection of the dwellings with associated access, open space and landscaping on a 1.94 hectare site to the north and east of Mapplewell Park.

The house types range in size from one-bed apartments through to six-bed dwellings, with the majority of properties either three or four-bed units, a planning report claims.

The properties also range in height from single-storey bungalows to two-and-a-half-storey dwellings.

A document is also showing that nine properties (20 per cent) have been put forward for affordable housing.

The developer would also have to pay £160,000 as s106 contributions for 10 primary school places, £32,250 for “sustainable travel” and £73,236 for “open space”.

However, 46 residents of nearby properties have raised their concerns about the plans.

Among the main issues raised were “too many houses proposed”, traffic, and the possible impact on doctors, schools and surrounding infrastructure.