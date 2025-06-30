New employment support programme set to help more than 1600 people in Sheffield

The government’s new employment support programme is aimed to help more than 1,600 people in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s economic development, skills and culture policy committee will discuss the “Connect to Work” programme at next week’s (July 7) meeting.

A report says there are almost two-million people who would like to work but are not participating in the labour market in the UK due to a number of reasons, such as health issues, disability or complex barriers relating to their personal characteristics or circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government’s Connect to Work programme aims to support 100,000 people over the last five years.

The government’s new employment support programme is aimed to help more than 1,600 people in Sheffield.

The report added the government has identified Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham as Delivery Area Members for the South Yorkshire programme.

It says: “Connect to Work will form part of South Yorkshire’s Pathways to Work system, complementing existing and future employment, skills and health activity by ensuring sufficiency of provision for higher-needs residents whose barriers to employment, or sustained employment, require intensive and/or prolonged interventions based on the Individual Placement and Support (IPS) or Supported Employment Quality Framework (SEQF) models of delivery.”

The scheme is targeting “inequality in Sheffield’s labour market, by providing a longer-term (five years) funding opportunity for employment support activity targeted at disadvantaged and/or under-serviced residents who are out-ofwork, or struggling to remain in employment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sheffield, the initiative will run from 2025 to 2030, with £7.2million in funding allocated to Sheffield City Council (SCC).

The report added SCC’s local programme of activity will be required to support a minimum of 983 SEQF and 661 non-health IPS engagements (1,644 in total) with at least half of all participants are expected to enter or sustain paid employment, with additional goals set for those reaching longer-term work outcomes.

The programme will also serve priority groups such as veterans, care leavers, refugees, ex-offenders, people in recovery, and victims of domestic abuse, offering specialist support via community-based providers.

A new triage function will be created to streamline referrals and ensure individuals are matched with the right support—part of a wider effort to integrate work, health, and skills services across South Yorkshire’s Pathways to Work system.