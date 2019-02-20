New DVLA campaign highlights consequences for drivers in Sheffield who evade vehicle tax

DVLA has launched a new advertising campaign in Sheffield targeting drivers who haven’t taxed their vehicles.

The message is clear to motorists – if you don’t tax your vehicle on time, DVLA will take action: Tax it or lose it.

DVLA’s campaign is targeting areas in the country where evasion is highest. In 2018, motorists in the S postcode area received 29,278 enforcement actions, from fines to clamping and removal of a vehicle. In addition to the adverts, DVLA will be in the area enforcing against vehicles that are untaxed.

The campaign will focus on the consequences of not taxing your vehicle – from financial penalties to court action to clamping and ultimately the loss of a car.



The giant clamp at the centre of the campaign image reflects the fact that the DVLA takes enforcement action against untaxed vehicles on streets across the country, just like the ones in the image.

DVLA Head of Enforcement Tim Burton said: “This campaign has a clear message for anyone who flouts the law in this way – tax it or lose it.

“It’s never been easier to tax your car, so there really is no excuse. We would rather not have to clamp or remove vehicles, but this campaign highlights the consequences of not taxing a vehicle. Having your vehicle clamped is expensive and inconvenient – and you could end up losing your car.”

The campaign will run until the end of March 2019.

Motorists can go online, 24 hours a day, to tax a vehicle or check whether their vehicle tax is up to date at www.gov.uk/dvla/taxyourvehicle.