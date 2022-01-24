New domestic abuse strategy aims to provide “seamless” support for victims in Rotherham

The strategy, which was adopted by RMBC’s cabinet this morning (January 24), replaces the previous strategy, which came to an end in December 2020.

The new five year scheme will focus on prevention and early intervention, justice and ongoing protection, early help support for children and families, and providing safe accommodation for those affected.

Last year, domestic abuse support services engaged with over 1,500 service users and 150 people presented as homeless as a result of domestic abuse in the borough.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people’s services, told this morning’s meeting: “I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved in Rotherham between 2017 and 2020, around raising awareness of domestic abuse, offering support to victims and survivors, [and] maintaining refuge accommodation.”

“In the past….the focus was on removing the victim to a safer place, and now there’s a big focus on their right to remain at their home if that’s what they want to do and where it’s safe to do so, and that the perpetrator should be dealt with and moved.”

Tom Smith, RMBC’s assistant director for community safety and street scene added that “intergration of service” is a “huge focus” for the council, which hopes to make sure its support services are “are absolutely seamless in terms of how they work.”

Mr Smith added: “Historically, that’s been something that’s been acknowledged in a number of reviews and something that’s really clear within the strategy now as we go forward, we want to make sure that support is there for all levels of people affected by domestic abuse.”

If you have been affected by domestic abuse, please contactRotherham Rise Confidential Advice Line: 0330 2020571