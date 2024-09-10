New dog day care proposed at a former equestrian site near the Peak District in Sheffield

A proposal for a new dog day care has resulted in 199 letters sent to the local authority.

A new dog day care could be created on a field very close to the Peak District in Sheffield if planning permission is granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s planning committee will discuss a proposal to open a dog day care on a 1ha land on Shorts Lane, 400m from the edge of Dore, with the Peak District National Park immediately abutting the site to the west.

A planning document stated that the most recent use of the site was equestrian, “at a relatively low intensity”, and it is understood that this use ceased recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document said access is gained from Shorts Lane via a field gate in the western corner of the field onto an area of informal hardstanding which is largely grassed over.

There is a small timber building on site, containing three stables situated within the field.

It is proposed to change the use of the land and stables from equestrian to dog day care.

The dog day care would operate with three members of staff caring for up to 22 dogs, and the hours of operation sought are between 8am and 5pm, from Monday to Friday, and 9am and 5pm on Saturdays, with no working on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document said: “Dogs would be collected by the applicant and their staff in groups of 6-8 and brought to the site in the morning, and then returned to their owners by the applicant and their staff at the end of the day.”

The applicant said a so-called “tornado dog field fencing” – 1.8m fine steel mesh between 2m tall wooden posts at 4.5m intervals – would be erected around the perimeter of the field.

Other than re-stoning the parking area and providing the new fencing and gates no operational development or new structures are proposed as part of this application, officers added.

The application received 199 letters, with 100 objecting and 98 supporting the proposal (one being neutral).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objections came largely from people living close to the site and the issues they raised with this development included its impact on the green belt, the impact on biodiversity, noise, highway safety, light pollution, the lack of details around waste collection and more.

Those in support of the application (mostly people who are already clients of the applicant) highlighted that the development would benefit the community, it would enhance the surrounding environment, make use of unused land, etc.

This proposal is recommended for approval but first planning committee members will debate it at 2pm on September 17 (Tuesday) at Sheffield Town Hall.