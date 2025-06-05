New craft ale and coffee house set for approval despite neighbour concerns

A proposal to convert a vacant unit in Brecks into a craft ale and coffee house is set to go before Rotherham Council’s planning board next week, with planning officers recommending that the scheme be approved subject to conditions.

The application seeks permission to transform 263 Wickersley Road into a café and bar named Barrel & Bean, offering ground coffee, teas, cakes, locally sourced craft ales, and simple cold food platters. The venue would operate over two floors, with seating at ground level and storage and preparation space to the rear lower-ground floor. A flat on the first floor, accessed separately, would remain in residential use.

The premises, last used as a dental training centre, have stood empty for at least four years, according to an RMBC report.

The site is part of a small commercial row including a post office, hair salon, and beauty therapist, surrounded by residential properties and opposite The Brecks pub.

According to the application, the business would open daily from 9am, with alcohol served during the afternoon and evening, and closing times ranging from 9pm to 10:30pm depending on the day. The operator expects to employ two full-time and six part-time staff.

While the proposal has been recommended for approval, it has attracted a significant public response, prompting the need for a decision at committee level. In total, 27 representations have been submitted – 11 objecting to the plans and 16 in support.

Objections from residents highlight concerns over potential late-night noise, disruption from patrons, increased litter, a known problem with rats behind the property, and a lack of parking. Some fear the venue could affect nearby homes and children’s outdoor spaces, with worries about passive smoke, alcohol-related disturbance, and loitering in the shared front area of the parade.

Supporters argue that the venue would fill a local gap in coffee shops and social spaces, praising its emphasis on local sourcing and responsible opening hours. Several have suggested that such venues typically attract a more mature clientele and would bring new life to an otherwise underused unit.

Council planning officers have acknowledged the site’s location in a mixed residential-commercial setting but concluded that the proposal is in line with the authority’s local plan, which designates the area as a local centre where a range of uses are encouraged.

Environmental health officers have raised potential noise concerns, particularly with the residential flat above the premises. However, the applicant has agreed to a number of proposed conditions, including no outdoor seating, no live or amplified music, and restricted operating hours. Additional conditions would prevent cooking without approved extraction systems and require noise insulation to be installed between the bar and the flat above.

Highways officers raised no objections, noting that the proposal would not affect existing parking spaces and is located close to public transport links.

The application will be considered by Rotherham Council’s Planning Board on Thursday, 12 June, where councillors will decide whether to grant permission for the scheme.