New council properties to be built replacing garages on two sites in Thrybergh

The council proposed to build the houses and the bungalow in two sites, on St Leonards Avenue and Staple Green in Thrybergh, respectively.
The first site – with two existing garages – on St Leonards Avenue is located at the end of a residential cul de sac. The second site – on Staple Green – is also located in a cul de sac containing three garages.
A planning report stated that the pair of semi-detached houses would have one off-road parking space and solar panels – and even an EV charging station.
The bungalow on Staple Green will have two rooms, an off-road parking space, and also solar panels and an EV charging point.
Chris Wilkins, Rotherham Council’s planning officer, confirmed that there were seven objections to the proposed semi-detached properties on St Leonard’s Avenue. He said it was mainly – or predominantly – about parking.
Mr Wilkins added no one had submitted a letter of objection with regard to this part of the (joint) application.
The properties, the board heard, would be owned by the council.
The application was granted permission.