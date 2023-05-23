New council properties to be built replacing garages on two sites in Thrybergh

A planning application submitted by Rotherham Council to replace two sets of garages with two-bed properties has been approved by a planning board.

The council proposed to build the houses and the bungalow in two sites, on St Leonards Avenue and Staple Green in Thrybergh, respectively.

The first site – with two existing garages – on St Leonards Avenue is located at the end of a residential cul de sac. The second site – on Staple Green – is also located in a cul de sac containing three garages.

A planning report stated that the pair of semi-detached houses would have one off-road parking space and solar panels – and even an EV charging station.

Rotherham Town Hall.

The bungalow on Staple Green will have two rooms, an off-road parking space, and also solar panels and an EV charging point.

Chris Wilkins, Rotherham Council’s planning officer, confirmed that there were seven objections to the proposed semi-detached properties on St Leonard’s Avenue. He said it was mainly – or predominantly – about parking.

Mr Wilkins added no one had submitted a letter of objection with regard to this part of the (joint) application.

The properties, the board heard, would be owned by the council.